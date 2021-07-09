'Survivor SA: Immunity Island' contestant Dino Paulo chats about his exit

30- year old Dino Paulo was the latest victim of a blindside in Thursday’s episode of “Survivor SA: Immunity Island”. His game plan, to align with two of the season’s favourites, Kiran and Tyson, led to his downfall after plans changed at the last minute after the second tribal swop.

The castaway chatted to IOL Entertainment about his time on the show. Did your exit come as a blindside to you? I know I was on the chopping block. I was trying to build trust with Kiran and Tyson, and unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

I can’t say I didn’t see it coming. I was, however, disappointed when It came my way. It was hard, but I was very much at peace with it, and I understood why. Zamba at Tribal Council. Picture: Supplied How would you describe your experience on “Survivor“? It was incredible. I have been trying to get on to the show for many years. It was something I am passionate about and now privileged to be a part of.

“Survivor” is exciting, the audition was exciting, and the game itself was exciting, so I’m grateful to have been a part of something so amazing. How does it feel watching yourself on TV? I come across as goofy, fun, and I am always having a laugh, and that’s how I am as a person.

I come across as incredibly paranoid because I was very paranoid in the game because I went in with a massive target on my back. The game got the better of me. What do you think of the season so far, would the outcome have been different if it was filmed overseas? It doesn’t change the experience. The game is just as tough. “Survivor” is “Survivor” whether you play it on the coast of Africa or Fiji or Samoa.