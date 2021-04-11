Tears, heartache & jealousy as '90 Day Fiancé' couples make a call on taking the plunge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Forget telenovelas and soapies. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” rivals the melodrama. I’m not exaggerating here. Of all the dating shows on TV right now, this one is at the top of my list. In fact, the spinoffs of the franchise are equally entertaining, too. So here’s the deal, the show looks at couples dating across the border. The American, determined to have a future with their partner, then applies for the K-1 visa. When it is approved - it is a long and costly process - they have 90 days to decide whether they want to take the plunge or not. And the cast, each one with their own emotional baggage, navigate a conflicted path where cultural differences, age gaps, family friction and religious beliefs become deal breakers. In South Africa, we are currently nearing the end of season eight and it’s been explosive and jaw-dropping, more so with the cast dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Of course, there has been no shortage of histrionics, I assure you.

Mike Youngquist (35) and Natalie Mordovtseva (35) hogged the limelight with their constant bickering.

After almost breaking up in Ukraine on Mike’s last visit, a distrustful Natalie joined Mike in Washington.

Aside from wanting her engagement ring back, she wanted to tie the knot before the visa expires.

Her jealousy left Mike even more withdrawn and uncertain about exchanging vows. And he was far from a nice guy, too.

Throughout the season, viewers have been anxiously waiting to see if they will finally get to the altar.

For the impatient ones, like myself, we turned to Google for the answer.

Ryan Carr and Stephanie Davidson. Picture: Supplied

I am still trying to wrap my head around Stephanie Davidson’s (52) tumultuous relationship with Ryan Carr (27).

They met while she was on holiday in Belize. In many ways, she is more of a sugar mummy to him than “wife material”.

Talk about red flags, this relationship screams disaster.

Where does one start. Oh yes, she slept with his cousin Harris but she is the one with trust issues. And Ryan doesn’t like to be told what to do and chats with other women.

Stephanie relies on her close-knit psychic friend to steer her towards a happy ever after instead of simply adulting and making a call on what she wants.

Don’t even get me started on her jumping back into the sack with Ryan’s cousin at the first sign of trouble.

She doesn’t just come across as desperate, she is several prozacs away from a major meltdown.

The best thing Amira Lollysa (28) has done on the show is get back on a flight to Paris after quarantining in Syria for 14 days just to get to the US and be with the love of her life, Andrew Kenton (32).

Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa. Picture: Supplied

He has been rude, insufferable and has placed her life at risk more than once.

Let us not forget about her being detained in Mexico and deported.

This was another one of Andrew’s hair-brained schemes to get her into the country during the lockdown.

Honestly, she’s beautiful and definitely better off single than pandering in the whims of a volatile fiancé.

And that’s only some of the couples and the drama so far.

“90 Day Fiancé” delves into the lives of some of the most mismatched couples. Their journey to love may be fraught with problems but the resulting drama makes it an addictive watch.

“90 Day Fiancé” season 8 is currently on TLC (DStv channel 137) on Thursdays at 8pm.