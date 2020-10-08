‘The Gumbis’ is a new reality show coming to SABC1
Come November, South Africans will be introduced to the Gumbis as SABC1 launch their newest reality show.
Aptly named “The Gumbis”, the new reality show follows KwaZulu-Natal born businessman, Lucky Gumbi and his two wives Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 30 and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 24 as they strive to maintain their personal identity, first-class status, a six-figure bank balance and their unique family values in their polygamous marriage.
SABC1 Head of Channel Pumzile Zonke comments: “This is a seminal moment for the channel as we continue to respond to rapidly changing market conditions and viewing patterns.
“‘The Gumbis’ represents the first of many reality shows to come on the channel, and we strongly believe that our audiences will enjoy the drama, excitement and intrigue that comes with the reality show of this calibre.”
The reality series is set against the iconic coastline of KZN and will take viewers from rural to urban; first-world to developing world and everything in between. Ever think of Versace, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and a picture of Shembe clad man blissfully wading to the beat of Imbungu? Well, welcome to “The Gumbis”.
“We are so excited to be bringing SABC1’s first reality TV show that will showcase a beautiful family dynamic and we know that the viewers will fall in love with SomK and his family as much as we did when filming series,” said the producer of the show,“ Sean McCollet.
Gumbi, who is a mining magnate and is also in coal transportation and construction, shocked social media when he paid R260 000 for his second wife’s bridal shower in 2018.
Later that year he paid R4 million for their lavish wedding.