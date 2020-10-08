‘The Gumbis’ is a new reality show coming to SABC1

Come November, South Africans will be introduced to the Gumbis as SABC1 launch their newest reality show.

Aptly named “The Gumbis”, the new reality show follows KwaZulu-Natal born businessman, Lucky Gumbi and his two wives Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 30 and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 24 as they strive to maintain their personal identity, first-class status, a six-figure bank balance and their unique family values in their polygamous marriage.

SABC1 Head of Channel Pumzile Zonke comments: “This is a seminal moment for the channel as we continue to respond to rapidly changing market conditions and viewing patterns.

“‘The Gumbis’ represents the first of many reality shows to come on the channel, and we strongly believe that our audiences will enjoy the drama, excitement and intrigue that comes with the reality show of this calibre.”

The reality series is set against the iconic coastline of KZN and will take viewers from rural to urban; first-world to developing world and everything in between. Ever think of Versace, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and a picture of Shembe clad man blissfully wading to the beat of Imbungu? Well, welcome to “The Gumbis”.