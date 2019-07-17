'The Guy Code' will reveal all. Picture: Instagram

South Africa has just got its very own version of the popular American show, "The Guy Code". The tongue in cheek series brings local viewers hilarious and entertaining dialogue about the “Code” that we all have embedded in us from the “dos and don’ts” from deal breakers, first dates and friends with benefits, online dating and even phone privacy.

The popular entertainment series format will delve into the heated world of Guy and Girl Codes and will feature entertaining and controversial local celebrities and comedians like Lasizwe, Donovan Goliath, Tshego Koke, Londie London, Pharoahfi, Moshe Ndiki, Nomalanga Shozi and Faith Nketsi

Executive Producer, Dillon Khan said that they wanted to take the American version and add their own flair to it with a narrative that speaks to African audiences with contributions from some outspoken people who are ready to dish their dirt.

Describing the show, Khan said: “If you play the game you better know the rules, in this case, the rules that govern how the male species should act. Guys spill the beans on their rules of engagement when it comes to women.”

“There so many chapters to the bro code. The list is endless. From braai etiquette and interracial dating to does size really matter and what not to do on a first date. The aim is to highlight the frank conversations our audiences are having in their everyday lives”, he added.

When asked if the show tackles issues like infidelity and whether one should speak about it, Khan said that the guy code is not set in stone. “The show opens subjects up to discussion – what is acceptable and what is not. We chose a diverse and mixed cast to get diverse opinions of South African men and the code. If someone wants to call out on a code, the show is the perfect vehicle for that.”

Although the show is called 'The Guy Code', it does feature female celebrities, something Khan said was important to have. “Females voices bring in a reality check. Men like to think they know, when in fact they are slightly removed from reality. So the females on the show will either give the code the thumbs up or a thumbs down. The show is actually an education on the pitfalls of getting it wrong”, he said.

MTV VJ Tshego Koke who is featured on the show described what the guy code is in his life. “There’s an unwritten rule that anything that happens stays between us “men”. That’s guy code, certain rules that are not mentioned but are implemented in our daily lives,” said Koke.

For Koke the biggest rule in the guy code he subscribes to is always being ready to be a wingman for his friends.