’The Ranakas’ set to return for new season

After Mzansi Magic’s most-loved family gave South Africans great, authentic TV over the past three seasons, Ntate Ranaka, Mama Siba, Manaka, Dineo, Mpumi, Mzingisi and Ranaka, return for season 4 amid fresh challenges – healing, finding a sense of belonging, keeping the family together and building intergenerational wealth and legacy. Towards the end of season 3, viewers were invited to Lapeng la Ranaka Eatery as the family scrambled their resources and came together to open a restaurant at their family home in drama-filled episodes. Viewers also got to see Mpumi, married to a German, unite with her fiercest rival Dineo, before causing her father to breakdown over her rape ordeal. Manaka was on a path of self-discovery, while Mzingisi and Michelle tried to adjust to married life, with the youngest sibling, Ranaka, continuing to face the wrath of parents who were unimpressed with his lifestyle. “For the past three seasons, The Ranakas by Brains At Work Media have given viewers excellent, authentic content that has mirrored the everyday lives of families not just in Leondale. east of Joburg, but in most South African households.

“This season will not be short of the drama, sibling squabbles and cultural lessons, all the while they navigate the road ahead as a family to build a legacy. Viewers should brace themselves for more entertainment in the new year,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The new season will see Ntate Ranaka and Mama Siba adopting a few causes as part of impacting the community positively while they try to build a family legacy.

Will Dineo and Mpumi manage to keep the peace in their relationship and will Mpumi, who had been experiencing severe marital strain, find healing and resolution to her marriage? Something also happens that might bring Manaka, the eldest, closer to Ranaka.

Despite Covid-19 disrupting the entertainment industry, Dineo finds innovative ways to remain in business as she also tries to work on her relationship with her boyfriend and building a family unit.

The Ranakas Season 4 airs on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 every Thursday from January 7.