The real reason behind Kourtney Kardashian's decision to step back from KUWTK









Kourtney Kardashian wants to appear in less of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ because she wants to limit the “public exposure” of her children. Picture: Reuters Kourtney Kardashian wants to appear in less of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ because she wants to limit the “public exposure” of her children. The 40-year-old reality star has been feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian West on their family’s E! reality show after Kim accused her of skipping out on filming commitments, and leaving both Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to “pick up the slack”. But it has now been claimed Kourtney’s reason for filming less for the show comes as she wants to try and protect her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. A source told People magazine: “She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids. As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids. They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.” The comments come after Kim, 39, revealed their feud will “get worse” at the start of season 18 in March, before they do eventually reach an agreement.

She said: "It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out.”

Kim joked she "might need an attorney" when the new season begins, as she confessed the situation between herself and her older sister gets "a little violent".

At the close of season 17 last year, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney over allegations she wasn't putting in enough effort during filming.

Following the argument, Kourtney said she was at her "breaking point", as she explained her three kids are her "priority".

She said: "It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show."