The Voice season 3 coaches Riky Rick, Lira, Riana Nel, Francois van Coke. Picture: Supplied

The Voice SA kicks off on a high note this week with breathtaking Blind Auditions, a new host and new coaches! The long wait is finally over! It’s time for South Africa to see how The Voice SA’s new panel of coaches – rapper Riky Rick, singer-songwriter Riana Nel, Afro-soul diva LIRA and rock star Francois van Coke – take their seats in the show’s iconic red chairs for the Blind Auditions. While they compile their teams with the best singing talent the country has to offer, new host Anele Mdoda will also be in the wings to support the performers’ friends and family.

The first episode of the all-new The Voice of South Africa will premiere on M-Net 101 on Sunday, 3 February, at 17:30. It will also be available on DStv CatchUp and this year an even bigger audience can enjoy the show as it will also rebroadcast on VUZU, channel 116, on Mondays at 20:00.

During the Blind Audition phase of the competition, the four coaches sit with their backs to the stage in order to make decisions based on the talent ’s vocal ability. If they like what they hear, they push the buzzer to turn their red chair around. When only one chair turns, the coach secures the talent on stage for his or her team. But when more than one chair turns, the fun starts. Then, the coaches have to pitch to the talent to persuade them that they would be the best mentor for them and be able to take them all the way to the final.

Season 3 comes with a number of twists. For the first time in the South African version of the worldwide hit, the coaches won’t turn around to give the talent feedback when no chairs turn. Another exciting development is bringing the family room into the studio.

Who will step onto the stage this week? Which coach will nab the best talent? And, who will have Anele jump for joy or break out in tears? Best you tune in to see yourself!