Twice the love and twice the drama in 'Twice as Bold'

The Siko twins, Olwethu and Owami, who live life according to their own rules, will get to share it with viewers in a new reality show on Mzansi Magic. Inseparable twins Olwethu and Owami Siko – who were once married to the same man and with whom they share children – are on the hunt for a new husband in the daring new show, “Twice as Bold”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Airing from April 7, the 13-episode show also follows Olwethu and Owami on their spiritual journey to accept their calling as prophets. The Siko twins are ready to find their new husband on their new reality show. Picture: Thomas Rens. Born in Vosloorus, the 31-year-old sisters’ tough childhood brought them even closer than expected. They were married to the same man for nine years, but now divorced with their two daughters, who are just two months apart, they are ready to restart life.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said the show centers around family trial and tribulations that never get old and that are always fascinating to observe. “We’re sure our audience will love this duo as we see them navigate motherhood, careers, spirituality and, of course, love,” she said. Throughout the season viewers will follow the sisters as they navigate a tricky relationship with their birth mother and spiritual mother while also navigating the dating scene with the end goal of finding a husband who will marry them both.

Story continues below Advertisment