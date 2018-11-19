Ellen DeGeneres as a guest on Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee". Picture: Supplied

The Netflix show, "Westside," has arrived on the service. The show is the latest addition to the growing slate of unscripted content on the service including some of your favourite reality TV stars like Adriano Zumbo, Darren Brown and the fabulous guys from "Queer Eye". "Westside" offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams.

Each episode delves into their creative processes and personal struggles using a combination of cinema verité-style documentary footage and beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.

If you’re looking to expand your unscripted horizons, try some of the shows below:

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Illusionist Derren Brown concocts a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.

Project Runway

Heidi Klum hosts a reality series where aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.

Zumbos Just Desserts

Dessert wizard Adriano Zumbo looks for the next “Willy Wonka” in this tense competition that finds skilled amateurs competing for a $100,000 prize.

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush is the relentlessly fast-paced new competition that challenges bakers to create treats that look beautiful AND taste amazing – all against the clock

Queer Eye Seasons 1-2

This season Queer Eye trades its original New York setting for communities in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar.

100% Hotter

A make-under rather than a make-over show, targeting people whose style is so in your face you cannot help stop and stare while their family and friends squirm with embarrassment.

Dancing Queen

Dancing Queen is a hilarious and heartfelt docu-series set in the dancing, prancing, world of the multi-talented, multi-layered Justin Johnson - aka Drag Superstar Alyssa Edwards - as he juggles his dance life, drag life, family life, and love life. Filmed in Justin’s hometown of Mesquite, Texas, Dancing Queen goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld's roving talk show combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-filled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy. Guests include: Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kiristin Wiig, President Barack Obama, Alec Baldwin, David Letterman, Seth Meyers, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, to name a few.