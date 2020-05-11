Viewers say that 'Uyajola99' looks and feels staged

The latest episode of "Uyajola99" leaves a bitter taste on many of the viewers’ mouths, with some even calling for Jub Jub’s immediate return to the show. On Sunday, Moss Makwati, "Ujayola99" co-presenter, didn’t receive a warm reception after the back-to-back episodes of the show were dubbed "staged and boring" by the show's loyal viewers. The show kicked off with Ayanda who suspected that his partner of six years, MaLoveBite was cheating on him. Ayanda, Moss and the team of "Uyajola" arrived at MaLoveBite’s home, only to confirm Ayanda’s worst fears. But what made viewers suspicious and started accusing the show of being staged was how Ayanda and MaLoveBite who are both sangomas reacted during the show. MaLoveBite and his new lover, were supposedly praying when Ayanda and the "Uyajola99" crew plunged into MaLoveBite's home. And to make the scene even weirder, a group of initiates were dancing and singing outside while MaLoveBite and his boyfriend were “praying inside the shack.

The confrontation was cold to mild, many including Somizi commented on Twitter that something was missing in the show.

He tweeted:"As.a.huge fan of the show #uyajola99 I'm disappointed about tonight's ep. I shud have followed my guts not to watch when I saw that jub wont be presenting. Something is so off nje about the entire series up....feels and looks very staged...."

As.a.huge fan of the show #uyajola99 I'm disappointed about tonight's ep. I shud have followed my guts not to watch when I saw that jub wont be presenting. Something is so off nje about the entire series up.feels and looks very staged.... — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020

He added: "Also as a gay man I can tell u for free that if this scenario was authentic. Trust me hell wud have broken lose. There will be dust all over. Cameras broken.we wud be on ep 2 of ep1 . Phela eyamadoda ayipheli. Kudlalwa ngathi la. #uyajola99."

Also as a gay man I can tell u for free that if this scenario was authentic. Trust me hell wud have broken lose. There will be dust all over. Cameras broken.we wud be on ep 2 of ep1 . Phela eyamadoda ayipheli. Kudlalwa ngathi la. #uyajola99 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020

While many shared Somizi's sentiments, others started dragging the star for stereotyping gay men.

Thank you somG. I certainly thought as much. I know ya madoda when I see it, pic.twitter.com/KPpm2kIBX1 — M P H O (@Phoroza_) May 10, 2020

There is no way one gay guy can possibly know how all gay men would behave in a situation. You have a right to have your opinion of course, just remember that regardless of the sexuality life is not a 1 size fit all. Unless you're just joking nje. pic.twitter.com/4QoChdh7ob — Pride (@Geegalp) May 11, 2020

we've seen previously in heterosexual relationships women and men breaking this and that.....Sexuality has nothing to do with it, anger is equally distributed to all sexual groups. not all gay people express emotions in that way, it is a wrong stereotype speak 4 yourself bro.😄 — Collen (@collenmodikoane) May 10, 2020

While some were not feeling the show, others enjoyed the drama:

I loved it for free 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ndj1XfJO1V — My Name Is. (@Tools55083383) May 10, 2020

The second episode got viewers more confused as the 32-year-old complainant already knew her 62-year old bae was cheating. Many asked what was the point of the show then as the show aims to expose peeps that are cheating on their partner.

#Uyajola99 This one isn't necessary ,she knows that her husband is cheating moss 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dId2Qmi01G — calvin_Lalela ✪ (@calvin_lalela) May 10, 2020

Jub Jub was only off for one week and tweeps are calling for his return to show.

Bring Back Jub Jub #Uyajola99 — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 10, 2020