Babes and Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's relationship has been labelled "toxic" since it surfaced a year ago that they were in an abusive situation. Now Mzansi will finally catch a glimpse of the couple’s lives as their new reality TV show hits the small screen. Titled "Impilo" the three-part docu-reality show, will air on Moja Love (DStv channel 157) on Thursday at 9.30pm. A trailer of the show has sparked social media outrage as the couple is heard hurling insults at each other. In the video Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, accuses Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, of cheating and disrespecting her.

"You cheat and even take pictures of young girls because you’re such an idiot," she says.

“So, I’m an idiot?," asks Mampintsha.

Taking to Twitter, Moja Love shared the trailer, simply captioning it: "Catch our brand new show Impilo:Mampinstha WeskInk starts Thurs 23 Jan at 21h30 on Moja Love Ch 157.

Twitter seems divided on the show. While some are excited, many expressed their disappointment at the TV channeling for airing the show, with tweeps saying the channeling is romanticising abuse.

Please can we not normalize dysfunction and abuse thank you. — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) January 22, 2020

What is this nonsense now? #BabesMampintsha — snitching on my ass like crazy (@__Tshepo) January 22, 2020

Can this moja love channel be closed. 1st it was uyajola 99 now we have to watch people with a history of domestic violence #BabesMampintsha — pfunzo14 (@pfunzok) January 22, 2020