Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's relationship has been labelled "toxic" since it surfaced a year ago that they were in an abusive situation.
Now Mzansi will finally catch a glimpse of the couple’s lives as their new reality TV show hits the small screen.
Titled "Impilo" the three-part docu-reality show, will air on Moja Love (DStv channel 157) on Thursday at 9.30pm.
A trailer of the show has sparked social media outrage as the couple is heard hurling insults at each other.
In the video Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, accuses Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, of cheating and disrespecting her.