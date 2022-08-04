WATCH: Faith Nketsi to bare all in fourth season of ‘Have Faith’

When the first season of the businesswoman and former pro-twerker Faith Nketsi’s reality show “Have Faith” aired, many didn't think it would be renewed yet alone reach a fourth season. The new season of the reality show is dropping later this month.

A lot has been happening in the reality TV star's life, she’s off the market after becoming a wife to headline maker and millionaire Nzuzo Njilo. While the past three seasons of "Have Faith" had left viewers wanting to always find out more, this season promises to offer viewers a front-row luxury seats to Nketsi’s lobola negotiations and Sesotho wedding celebrations. Nketsi's husband may keep a low-profile on social media but that has not stopped him from making the tabloids and MTV promises to leave no stone unturned when it comes to spilling the real reasons behind his tabloid dilemmas.

“I have been walking the journey of my ‘Have Faith’ reality show with MTV for 2 years now, and in the process I have become more comfortable with being in the public eye. This is why ‘Have Faith’ season 4 is more of an intimate view of my new life as a wife," shared Nketsi. Nketsi also shared what her fans and viewers will get to see this season from her. "Viewers should expect to see my fears about getting married come alive in ways I never expected them to. I believe the story of my life is a teaching in itself, a calling I have had to embrace. Be ready to see me bare - I really hope my viewers learn a thing or two about my life and its challenges,” she shared.

