Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have been wowing American audiences on the hit reality TV show since their audition and are going to the semi-finals. Performing an African arrangement of U2's "Beautiful Day" on Tuesday, the Limpopo-based choir received a standing ovation from both the judges and audience.

Simon Cowell was the first judge to give his comments and said that they "popped" and applauded them for their "enthusiasm" and "great song choice".

Praising them for making everything work and click.

Howie Mandel equated their performance to when opening curtains in the morning and letting the sun shine in and said that they were the best way to end the evening.

Watch the Ndlovu Youth Choir perform "Beautiful Day" below:

On Wednesday, the results for the semi-finals were announced and with the local choir landing in the final three acts left to find out their fate in the competition.

Before the results for the the final two acts that would continue on were announced, 'Britain's Got Talent" winner Susan Boyle took the stage and performed "I Dreamed a Dream" from the musical "Les Miserables".

Watch Susan Boyle's performance below:

The Ndlovu Youth Choir was left in the bottom two after Chris Kläfford made it through with the judges' vote to deciding who makes it to the semis between the local choir and Charlotte Summers.

"Breaking In" star Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell voted for the Ndlovu Youth Choir while Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel voted for singer Summers.

This ended with both acts being stuck in a tie and America's vote deciding who goes through and the local choir came up on top.

Watch the results from the quarter- finals below:

The semi-finals are set to take place on September 3 with the last round of quarter-finals taking place next week.