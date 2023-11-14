WATCH: Podcaster ruffles feathers with new reality TV series and its raunchy ending

Popular adult film star couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug are making headlines once again, this time they have launched a reality TV show and invited contestants to vie for a chance to have a threesome with them. The couple, who married in May 2023 after seven years of being partners, is introducing ‘For the Love of Lena’, a reality TV show with a unique twist.

The show debuted on YouTube on Monday and features 10 male contestants, including TikTok sensation Cripmac and adult film star John Legendary. What sets this show apart is the prize – a chance for an intimate encounter with Adam and Lena.

The reality series is breaking new ground by fusing elements from traditional dating shows with the explicit nature of adult content. The winning prize is sex with Adam and Lena, an arrangement they have never explored before with another male participant.

However, this particular content will be available exclusively on OnlyFans, distinct from the YouTube episodes. Adam22, known for his popular podcast No Jumper, stirred controversy earlier this year due to the open dynamics of his relationship with Lena. In July 2023, he openly shared his feelings on X (formerly Twitter) about Lena working with another male adult content creator, Jason Luv.

Despite initial feelings of jealousy, Adam emphasised the positive impact on their relationship and business. Lena, in a candid discussion on Adam’s podcast, revealed the physical challenges she faced after the scene with Jason Luv, dispelling misconceptions about the implications of their industry. She highlighted the excitement and growth in their relationship stemming from these shared experiences.