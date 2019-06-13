Selena Gomez do the hot wing challenge Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook/Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez bit off a bit more than they could chew during her recent visit on the "Tonight Show". The comedian host and "Wolves" singer sat down with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans for a quick Q&A session, while chowing down hot wings. While Fallon immediately showed early signs of weakness after his first bite, Gomez fared pretty well until she got to her second wing.

Evans, who clearly has a high tolerance for spicy food, continued to ask the pair random questions as they worked their way to their final wing, dipped in hot sauce that's 400-times hotter than a jalapeño!

Needless to say, there was more complaining, sweating, crying and milk chugging going on, than actual talking. At one point, Gomez asked Evans: "What's wrong with you, why do you do this to people?"

Fallon then had to do impressions and Gomez had to guess who he was, and the result was hilarious.

The 26-year-old singer and actress, however, wasn't only on the show to eat chicken wings, she also revealed that it took four years to be in a "good place" with her new album and that the record is now "done".

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show', she told host Jimmy Fallon: "I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved.

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."

The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.