WATCH: Somizi runs naked on first instalment of 'Idols SA' season 16

From falling wigs, English lessons and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung running around the building in his undies, season 16 of “Idols SA” has officially launched, bringing the much expected controversy and laughs. Dubbed as the biggest singing competition, “Idols SA“ celebrates its “Sweet 16” this year. It began its search for a winner in Cape Town, which served up laughs and goosebumps, courtesy of the judges and the hopefuls. For the first episode, local hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest joined the panel as the guest judge. A social media post labelled him ’intimidating’ as he sat in the judge's hot seat with his shades on. “Cass looks intimidating AF with those sunglasses 😎👑👑👑 #idolssa,” commented Pirano_DJ.

Cass looks intimidating AF with those sunglasses 😎👑👑👑 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/h7B3HFUDd2 — P I R A N O (@Pirano_Dj) August 2, 2020

Things got heated when Somgaga put a bet on a contestant that he “liked”.

Before even hearing if Curly Sue could indeed sing, Somgaga said if Curly Sue didn’t make it, he would run around the building in his underwear.

Somgaga lost the bet - and he was forced to put his money where his mouth was.

While many were amused, Cassper revealed that he was traumatised.

Watch the video below:

We'll never unsee this, @somizi! @casspernyovest is traumatised after the #IdolsSA judge loses a bet and gives us all an eyeful! — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 2, 2020

Lo and behold, after Curly Sue’s attempt at Alicia Key's rendition of “Woman's Worth”, which Randall Abrahams gave the thumbs down, saying she "discarded and disposed the original song's melody", Somizi was sent on a marathon.

But it was not too long before the hot seat served him up some fire on social media, as tweeps sent the show trending after the audition of Sibabalwe Tunzi, the younger sister of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Tweeps were torn in two after the judge's comments on the 25-year-old’s audition, with some claiming Sibabalwe had talent and the rest saying the judges were saving face. Cressy Padayachee tweeted, “everything is about who you know nowadays… sad reality".

Yonkinto is about who you know nowadays🤷🏽‍♀️Sad reality...Zozi pic.twitter.com/mphX0NOGM9 — Cressy Padayachee (@CressyNkele) August 2, 2020

Cassper said he loved her voice's texture: "You're my favourite from everyone who auditioned…you definitely not the most perfect audition but I like your voice."

Unathi Nkayi and Somizi also raved about the audition.

Sibabalwe was reduced to tears, saying that the ticket was validation that, "anything is possible if you put your mind and heart in it and believe in yourself".

The hopeful from East London proceeded to call her sister, Zozibini, on the spot. Talk about levels.

No, we're not crying... 😭 The moment Sibabalwe Tunzi tells her sister and Miss Universe 👑 @zozitunzi that SHE MADE IT on #IdolsSA! — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 2, 2020

Several others with celebrity blood in their veins came to audition, including Aphelele Mkutukana, who is Zahara's niece.

Nyakallo Matlanyane revealed that she is related to international model Thando Hopa. And in a blast from the past, 2003 Coca-Cola Popstars winner Itumeleng Kgosana who was part of the group Adilah, accompanied his little sister Lisa Kgosana to the audition.

They all made it through.

The Cape Town auditions was filled with fun and talent, and it’s safe to say they raised the bar very high. The Mother City saw 32 young hopefuls bagging golden tickets.

*Catch “Idols SA”, Sundays, at 5.30pm, on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.