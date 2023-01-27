WATCH: Tapfuma Makina replaces Justin Bonello on ‘Ultimate Braai Master’ season 8

One of South Africa’s favourite news and sports anchors, Tapfuma Makina, has been announced as the new “Ultimate Braai Master” host for Season 8. Makina is excited to join the television show that’s set to premiere on e.tv at 5pm on February 5.

In admiration of former producer and host Justin Bonello, who has hung up his braai tongs after seven successful seasons, Makina said: “It’s an honour to take up the baton. “Justin created one of South Africa’s most iconic and longest-running reality television shows. That we are now in Season 8 of the show proves how phenomenal a concept it is and how loved he was as a host. It is a privilege to be a part of the house that Bonello built.” “I love food, but I am no chef, and I have nothing but respect for those with that innate talent!

“I am simply the taskmaster; my job is to help the braai master hopefuls and our audience navigate the mechanics of the show and steer them through the twists and turns that comprise the journey to finding the next Ultimate Braai Master.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tapfuma Makina (@tapfumamakina) Fellow celebrity friends and followers flooded his comments section to congratulate him on the new job. Author Tracey Lange wrote: “Love this – congratulations.”

