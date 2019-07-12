The moment Cheswyn Ruiters won 'Maak My Famous'. Picture by Nelis Engelbrecht Photography.

The fireworks went off and there wasn't a dry eye on stage or in the crowd when Cheswyn Ruiters, 23, from Worcester was crowned the first winner of the reality talent search show 'Maak My Famous'. The grand finale was broadcast live on kykNET and kykNET&kie and the show started with the Top 4 acts entertaining the viewers and the audience at The Roxy Revue Bar at Grandwest, Cape Town.

Ruiters walks away with a year-long public relations contract, clothes and accessories worth R50 000, a car from Toyota worth R380 000, as well as R100 000 cash.

He also gets a year contract from All Star Management – and immediately goes on tour with Emo Adams (co-creator of the show).

A breathless and slightly overwhelmed Ruiters explained that even he didn't walk away with the title, he would still have pursued a career in music - this after he completes his Education Degree.

He says: "I can't wait to go on tour with Emo....this is a dream come true."

When quizzed about whether he has any other musical ambitions the talented singer exclaimed that he'd love to share a stage with Amanda Black and Paxton Filies one day.

Ruiters is keen to record soul and RnB, but for now he is taking it easy and is preparing to take to the stage withe Adams and second-runner up Bernice West.

In a surprise move, Adams offered both of them the opportunity to work with him.

WATCH: The moment Cheswyn Ruiters won Maak My Famous