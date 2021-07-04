Who should replace the Kardashian-Jenners?

It’s the end of an era in reality TV history. The most famous family on TV, the Kardashian Jenner, have said goodbye. Last week was the finale, which ended with a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

While they try get back a bit of their lives and finalise their next chapter with streaming giant, Hulu, they have left a major gap in the market. We have identified potential families who can replace them and even deliver a quality show. THE JOHNSONS

Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson and Elisa Johnson. Picture: Reuters/David McNew Magic Johnson is an iconic Basketball player, who broke several records. His son, EJ, co-starred on the “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” and was a fan favourite. Famously queer, EJ has a great relationship with his father and that would make for interesting viewing. Seeing the Johnsons live their lives, manoeuvre the difficulties EJ faces in society, how Magic has had to deal with backlash for accepting that EJ is queer, and adding the women in their lives, mother Cookie and sister Elisa, and you have a wholesome and real show that will have many teachable moments.

THE HAMLINS Actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin arrive at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 15, 2013. Picture: Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn We may be pushing it but Lisa Rinna has overstayed her welcome on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. After the five seasons in which she featured, we really don't know as much as we should about her life.

Maybe a show where she gets to be the main star, alongside her daughters and the infamous Harry Hamlin, will help us learn more about her? Her model daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, are trying hard to emulate the Hadid sisters – and failing dismally, which must have an effect on them. Plus, Amelia, 19, is dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, 38, and Lisa is struggling to deal with the age gap.

With all that, there's enough fodder for a reality show with this family. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons L. (@kimoraleesimmons) The queen of velour and 00s reality shows, Kimora Lee Simmons is primed for a return to reality TV.

Her daughters have grown up and are starting to lead their own lives. She has her younger children as well. Having done reality before, there is so much she hasn't shared about her life since then. Plus, her daughters, being young women and growing up in the spotlight, are people we would want to watch.

THE HILTONS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Hilton (@kathyhilton) Yes. Those Hiltons. Hear me out. Kathy and Rick Hilton have proved that their relationship is based on true love and Kathy is not a gold digger. Add their famous children, Paris and Nicky, plus the fact that Kathy co-stars on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, then you have a show that's is primed for success.