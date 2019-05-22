The brand new season of Survivor SA: Island of Secrets, which started on M-Net last week, kicked off with all kinds of twists and turns and a bizarre Tribal Council with a lot of whispering behind Tribe members’ backs. When the votes were counted, life-coach and Mrs Cape Town, Lee-Anne van Reenen, became the first castaway to leave tribe Sa’ula.

Survivor SA’s very own 'Lara Croft’ Steffi Brink then noted that it’s not fun seeing host Nico’s face at Tribal Council. The warriors from Tribe Sa’ula will certainly use all their muscle-power to ensure that they do win the challenges this week!

This week’s first challenge is an Immunity and Reward combo, which requires strength, team work and balancing skills. The winners will walk off with The Immunity Idol as well as the reward of their choice – fishing gear or egg-laying chickens and a rooster.

In the second challenge of the episode, there will be another Immunity Idol up for grabs with the losers meeting Nico at Tribal Council. This one is set in the water and the key to winning is all about your fighting spirit.

In-between all the action, there’s another surprise waiting on the show’s mysterious Island of Secrets. Will it be a temptation again, like last week when “Tribe Leaders” Paul from Sa’ula, Cobus from Ta’alo, and Rocco from Laumei has to choose between flint and the clue to a Hidden Immunity Idol? Or will the visit to the Island of Secrets put a whole new spin on events to come?

Meanwhile, back at their camps …

At the first Tribal Council, “The Amigo’s” alliance gave injured Nathan the Hidden Immunity Idol. Will he keep the Idol? And will he be strong enough to participate in the challenges?

Olympian Rocco brought flint back to Tribe Laumei from the Island of Secrets after having a sneak peek at the clue in Paul’s trouser pockets. Then he wanted to form an all-male alliance. Will this work out, or will his bond get stronger with Super Ouma Laetitia?

At Tribe Ta'alo Tania was plotting like crazy, but the ones to watch are Cobus and Jacques. What are they up to?

Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets is screened on M-Net every Thursday at 7pm. It will also be available on DStv CatchUp.