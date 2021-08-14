Why 'Temptation Island South Africa' sparks curiosity

The deluge of dating reality shows continues with Showmax recently announcing the premiere of “Temptation Island South Africa”. While South Africans are still digesting the drama, tears and hookups on M-Net’s “Love Island South Africa” and “The Bachelorette SA” - and let’s not forget about all that social media stalking of their favourites - the news certainly piqued curiosity for a few reasons.

First, the show will be hosted by Phat Joe, who calls a spade a spade as was witnessed in the reunion episodes of “The Real Housewives of Durban” and “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” 2. It will probably be a good thing that contestants, as well as potential love interests, will be scantily-clad as he will be turning up the heat in paradise. And the star-clout in the show hasn’t gone amiss either as actors, comedians and DJs shoot their shot on the island.

Tats Nkonzo, Nthabiseng Maphago, Sifiso Ndlazi, Eve Rasimeni and Gigi Lamayne are among the familiar faces. Twenty sex symbols looking for love on an island where libidos rage as easily as egos are bruised, what could possibly go wrong? Based on the Banijay-owned hit reality format, the show is said touted as the ultimate relationship test as four couples at a crossroads in their relationship, must make a call: commit to each other or move on.

As the title suggests, it isn’t an easy decision as they have several options vying for their attention, too. While I find reality shows that live within the confines of a superficial world monotonous, they do make for a great mindless escape. Any additional substance is a bonus, of course!