Rose Leslie's death in 'GoT' is Kit Harington's favourite scene

Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow, says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.





"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in '.Thrones' that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012.After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016.They got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.