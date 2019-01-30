DJ Zinhle and Azania Mosaka. Picture: Real Talk On 3 / Twitter

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday announced that their afternoon talk show, 'Real Talk' will not return for another season. Rumours of the show's cancellation surfaced late last year, just months after Anele Mdoda quit the show in June 2018. The show was then taken over by Azania Mosaka and aired every weekday afternoon until the end of 2018

At the time of the announcement, SABC 3 was running repeat episodes of the show with no indication of when live shows would return. The statement confirmed that once the repeat episodes conclude, the show would not be returning for a fifth season.

MEDIA STATEMENT | The SABC would like to announce that SABC 3’s talk show programme ‘Real Talk’ will not be returning for a 5th season, when the current episodes of ‘Real Talk’, which are repeat episodes conclude.



For more info: https://t.co/PgX0kiGvWp pic.twitter.com/QBHO4uq6xF — SABCPortal (@SABCPortal) January 30, 2019

The broadcaster did not indicate why the show was cancelled or what it would be replaced with.



