Nomalanga Shozi, adds local flavour to BET with her new 4-minute entertainment show. Picture: Supplied

She was recently named the face of "BET Africa", but it doesn’t stop there - Nomalanga Shozi is hosting a new entertainment show called "BET Breaks". It brings fresh South African flavour, juice and drama with the latest local and international entertainment news.

During each four-minute episode, viewers are kept up to date with the latest, trendiest news.

New episodes air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with repeats on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There’s an omnibus on weekends.

“We’ll be focusing on fashion, local and international celebrities, sports and what’s trending at the time,” Shozi said.

“We’re going to be at the forefront of it all, and that’s a dope position to be in.”

She said the show was fast-paced and spoke to youngsters.

“One of the things I love about the show is that it’s not posh. It allows me to be me. It delivers entertainment news in a fresh, fun, cool, vibrant way. The goal was always to remain genuine and authentic as we position ourselves in Africa. Audiences like authenticity and want to be made a part of a brand, and that’s what we are going to be doing.”

Shozi started in radio before moving to TV, she is on e.tv’s daily soap, Rhythm City, where she will remain, even with her added responsibilities.

Shozi recently jetted off to Las Vegas to cover the Soul Train Awards. There, she interviewed singer-songwriter Faith Evans and mingled with big stars.

“I enjoy acting and my fans can still catch me on Rhythm City. Hopefully, I will get more roles in future. I am also grateful for all the new opportunities I’ve been given. I’m nervous and excited at the same time. It’s a big task but I’m up for the challenge. What’s great is that I am a Zulu girl and I resonate with the brand. I have other dreams to accomplish, so watch this space.”

She said she was ready to add sex appeal, fun and funk on her new journey.

Catch Shozi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5pm on BET Breaks on BET.

Follow her at @BET_Africa; @ViacomAfrica; @RealNomalanga