Dawn Thandeka King bows out of ’Uzalo’ tonight

Leading SA soapie “Uzalo” may never be the same for fans who watched because of legendary actress Dawn Thandeka King.

The A-lister, who has been apart of the SABC1 show since its inception, seven years ago, has gracefully bowed out of the show. And will deliver her last monologue on Monday night (April 26) at 8.30pm.

King’s character, MaNgcobo, was an extremely popular character. She was a notorious gangster in KwaMusha, who feared no one and killed anyone that got in her way.

“Today is a very emotional day for me because it’s an end of a journey. I’ve been apart of the show since the first episode. It was also the first telenovela shot in Durban, and ”Uzalo“ gave me lots of firsts that I will forever be grateful for,” said King.

She said she hopes viewers will see her heartfelt dedication when she acts out her final scene on the show tonight.

“This show stretched me very thin. I had to make choices as an actor that I didn’t think I would ever need to make. But I had the opportunity to grow. Each season I was responsible for growing MaNgcobo’s character and giving viewers something different. And I’m blessed to have had that opportunity,” she said.

She said her fans have been very supportive of her decision to leave while others are begging her to stay on the show.

“My character has grown extremely big, there is nothing more for her to do on the show and it was time to put her to rest. Maybe one day she will come back, but for now she needed to take a break,” King said.

On social media King posted a video along with the caption: “And so today my journey on @uzalo_sabc1 comes to an end. Thank you for the love you have all shown to MaNgcobo, ningadinwa nangomuso. Thank you @stainedglasstv1 for the opportunity, I have you to thank for the break through. #SALUTE❤️”.

buhle637 said: “We are gonna miss you😢😢 but thank you for playing the role of MaNgcobo a strong woman who chases her goal until she get what she wants❤️❤️❤️”.

And precioushakhakhi said: “😢😢we will definitely miss you but then big ups to what you did in the show ❤️❤️👏”.

Currently King is on Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela, “DiepCity”. She plays the character Thandiwe.

“Thandiwe is a very serious character, who has problems for days. She lives in a shack and shares a very bad relationship with her daughter. She is an emotionally taxing character, but it is a beautiful challenge to to play her,” said King.

King’s Netflix movie “Slay” also makes it’s debut on Monday on the streaming platform.

“It’s the first time I’ve done a romcom. It’s light hearted and I hope people enjoy it,” she said.