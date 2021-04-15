Gabriel Temudzani celebrates 21 years of playing Chief Azwindini on ‘Muvhango’

Gabriel Temudzani is celebrating 21 years of playing Chief Azwindini in the popular SABC2 soapie “Muvhango” and he’s thrilled about the direction his character is taking. Viewers recently witnessed Azwindini’s fall from grace. He was stripped of his chieftaincy, leaving him dejected and destitute. Azwindini’s luxury lifestyle disappeared before his eyes and while he struggled to adjust to the new normal, he discovered that his wife was having a baby with his arch-enemy. Chatting to IOL Entertainment, Temudzani said it was important for the show to use his character to shine the spotlight on the dynamics of power shifts, self-esteem issues and mental health. “I can relate with what Azwindini is going through right now. For a man, a husband, and a father to go through this is very painful.

“Such situations are a big test to the character. I hope men will learn a thing or two from Azwindini's resilience,” said Temudzani.

“The storyline will resonate with many people because of what’s currently happening in the world due to the impact of Covid-19,” he adds.

“People have lost their jobs, others lost their loved ones, businesses are suffering and the majority of our people will relate to this story because they are going through it or they know someone who’s going through it.”

The 41-year old says interpreting the role of Adzwindini was interesting, and that the power shift was needed to shake things up a bit in the show.

The star also hailed his on-screen wife, Susan (Maumela Mahuwa) for the way she handles the story.

“Susan (Maumela Mahuwa) embodies the powerful woman of substance … a woman who will carry her family during the most challenging of times, the woman who will love and support her partner in any given situation. Susan is Azwinidini’s pillar of strength,” he said.

Temudzani said he had enjoyed playing Azwindini over the past two decades because he is the epitome of strength and courage.

“What I’ve liked and learnt about the character of Azwindini is his spirit of endurance and humanity. He’s a born leader.”

Temudzani also revealed that things are going to be tough before they get better for the former King of Tate.

Will Azwindini ever reclaim his throne?

Catch all the drama on SABC2’s “Muvhango” at 9pm, weekdays.