'Generations: The Legacy' season 7 is filled with sacrifice, obsession, love and family

The seventh season of “Generations: The Legacy” premieres on Monday, November 23 with new characters and gripping stories which explore sacrifice, obsession, love and family. Head writer, Collin Oliphant said this season the show is about to shake things up. “This is the season where we shake up our world. Detective Pele (Andile Nebulane), who has had so many losses, goes on a winning streak. But who does he take down? And it’s more than one person! “This will change the world. New alliances will be formed, powerful people will fall from grace – and a family will shatter,” said Oliphant. Along with new storylines are new up and coming actors, Zizipho Buti and Karabo Maseko. They will join this season as lead cast members.

Buti’s character, Tracy is a young and feisty former sex worker. She’s gorgeous, ambitious and unapologetic while Maseko plays Luyolo - a medical doctor who recently started working with Sphe. He’s unconventional, open minded and charming.

“Tracy and Luyolo are both young and dynamic characters. We will go on journeys with them as they tackle the realities of the youth of today, from relationships, to finances, to careers.

“Viewers will also get to see more of Refilwe (Jo-Anne Reyneke), Ben (Khulu Skenjana) and Fikile (Refilwe Madumo) in the compelling new season,” said Oliphant.

In other storylines, Lucy (Manaka Ranaka) is shaken to the core when someone from her past returns and endangers her family.

And over at the Morokas, Sphe (Noxolo Monama) and Mazwi (Musa Ngema) are separated and determined to make bold moves to reinvent themselves.

“Generations: The Legacy” airs weekdays at 8pm on SABC1.