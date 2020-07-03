'Imbewu' shuts down production due to positive Covid-19 cases

e.tv has confirmed that their KZN soap, "Imbewu: The Seed" had to shut its doors due to a positive case of coronavirus.

In a statement released by the channel they said that the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members is underway.

"e.tv can confirm that a positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded on the late prime weekday show Imbewu. The KZN local production premises have shut down and the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members is underway.

"The set will undergo deep cleaning to further minimize the risk of contamination, as per Covid-19 protocols. In respecting the privacy of our talent, cast and crew’s medical and health matters, we will not be issuing the names of any affected individuals," read the statement.

It went on to say that the health of affected employees will be monitored over time, and filming will resume when it is safe to do so as set out by health authorities.