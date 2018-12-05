The saying “You reap what you sow” will become evident when the Bhengu family secret is finally revealed in Wednesday's episode of "Imbewu: The Seed". Members of the media had the honour of watching three episodes back to back in the presence of "Imbewu"’s female lead actresses Thembi Mtshali (MaNdlovu), Leleti Khumalo (MaZulu) and Fundiswa Zwane (KaMandosela), at the official screening of the #ImbewuTheSecret at the etv offices in Johannesburg.

Over three million viewers will witness some of the stellar performances when all hell breaks loose after KaMadonsela discovers the family’s deepest darkest secret that could potentially destroy the Bhengus.

The plot of "Imbewu: The Seed" revolves around two brothers Ngcolosi (Tony Kgoroge) and Phakade (Sandile Dlamini) who are being controlled by the family matriarch (MaNdlovu), who hatches a plan after she finds out that her younger son can’t have any children.

The two brothers are both honourable men until one feels betrayed by the entire family, including the kids, after learning of the secret that has been kept in the family for years.

All the lies, betrayal, infidelity comes to light and KaMandosela sees her life crashing before her eyes but she is not willing to keep the secret.

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, KaMadonsela reveals all.

We are watching an exclusive episode of #Imbewu at eTV studios. The drama series has reached 3 million viewers. #ImbewuTheSecret @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/zddE6yeW1z — The Star Reporter (@ReporterStar) December 5, 2018

Will Ngcolosi seek revenge or forgive the family for the betrayal? Will MaNdlovu tell her son that this was all her idea, in the name of culture or will she protect her daughter-in-law from her son's wrath?

Chatting to the veteran actress and executive producer of the show Leleti Khumalo, who also viewed the intense episodes for the first time along with the media, said, "it wasn’t easy watching the show. It brought back a lot of memories.”

The "Imbewu" star took a few moments to herself after the screening, saying "It was too much”.

We also caught up with another legend Thembi Mtshali who is excited about playing a villain for the first time in more than three decades.

“This is the first time that I play a villain and I’m so excited. The other day I was at the petrol station and a security guard looked at me and said ‘you know, I used to like you as sis Thoko from Sgudi’s Snaysi in the 80s. But now I don’t know what to think of you anymore’. I just laughed and said ‘that is not me, it is just a character.”

Reflecting on her character, Fundiswa Zwane, who also needed a moment after the screening said: "I am overwhelmed. I didn’t recognise who that was (referring to her character KaMandosela). For the first time, I feel what I viewed is acting...we have done a good job. I am proud.”

Catch "Imbewe: The Seed" weekdays at 9.30pm on e.tv.