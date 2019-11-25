Long-standing soapie "Isidingo: The Need" is rumoured to have been given the boot.
The SABC3 prime time soapie which garners around 980 000 viewers on weeknights at 7pm and stars A-list actors such as Katlego Danke, Linda Sokhulu and Aubrey Poo has been keeping avid viewers entertained for more than two decades.
It's said that "Isidingo", despite topping ratings on SABC3, regularly is the least watched soap overall on SABC. It is not popular with advertisers - hence the move for the decision.
In July this year the soap celebrated its 21st birthday, now its faith hangs in the balance.
In the special episodes, fans saw the return of one of Horizon Deep’s notorious villains Cherel De Villiers –Le Roux- Holmes played by legendary actress, Michelle Botes and Lincoln Sibeko played by Lindani Nkosi.