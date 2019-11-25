'Isidingo: The Need' allegedly cancelled - reports









"Isidingo: The Need". Picture: Twitter Long-standing soapie "Isidingo: The Need" is rumoured to have been given the boot. The SABC3 prime time soapie which garners around 980 000 viewers on weeknights at 7pm and stars A-list actors such as Katlego Danke, Linda Sokhulu and Aubrey Poo has been keeping avid viewers entertained for more than two decades. It's said that "Isidingo", despite topping ratings on SABC3, regularly is the least watched soap overall on SABC. It is not popular with advertisers - hence the move for the decision. In July this year the soap celebrated its 21st birthday, now its faith hangs in the balance. In the special episodes, fans saw the return of one of Horizon Deep’s notorious villains Cherel De Villiers –Le Roux- Holmes played by legendary actress, Michelle Botes and Lincoln Sibeko played by Lindani Nkosi.

Over the years, "Isidingo" viewers have been exposed to powerful and inspirational storylines. Viewers also saw new characters like Weza Solange who joined in August.

This comes just months after the SABC's decision to cancel "Top Billing", a lifestyle show that exposed the country to the rich and lavish lives of celebrities.

When contacted for contact, the "Isidingo" team refused to give comment, but said they will in due time.

"The company has no comment. We will release a statement in due course," said Catherine Sidyiyo, Publicist at "Isidingo".

Following reports of the cancellation, fans of the show have expressed their disappointment with the channel on Twitter.

Is it true that "There is no longer a need of "The Need" Isidingo, Can we talk about that ? Rumours say you might be cancelled on our Screens. Please elaborate. pic.twitter.com/PkJctY1oUC — ✊M L U N G🔱YOUNG_🐼 (@Mlungwana_H) November 25, 2019

The SABC decision to cancel terminate #Isidingo from our screens is a personal attack on all of us who relate, follow and love the soapie nje.



First it was #TopBilling and as we are still dealing with that, they drop this bomb shell on us.



Mara why vele SABC — Motheo Lebelo (@MotheoLebelo) November 24, 2019

54 yrs later Days Of Our Lives is going on a hiatus, there's rumours of Isidingo being deep in trouble & now disputes are seeing Generations go on a festive break. Are long-form TV shows dying? No patience for never-ending stories anymore? Do people just want to binge & move on? https://t.co/3N7wr5JqK4 — Ofentse Mogotsi (@Fentselite_) November 25, 2019

For the SABC to shut Isidingo down...

I'm sad ...real sad. My extended family just died nje. — Lesego V Mogosetsi (@vierralized) November 25, 2019