Kuli Roberts joins 'The Queen'

TV and radio personality Kuli Roberts brings her pizzazz to the cast of “The Queen”.

Roberts who plays the role Mildred Sefatsa has already started shooting for the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela.

She is set to make her debut in July.

Mildred, the Instagram queen is on the prowl as a 41-year-old cougar out for the kill. The fashion icon is married to Bra Socks, a BEE fat cat in his 60s who dotes on her and spoils her with everything she fancies, but Mildred will cheat on him with a Ben 10 in a heartbeat.

Kuli was last seen in a telenovela about five years ago and said: “This is such a meaty role that I couldn’t resist. I’ve always loved 'The Queen' and what they do, so joining them is a career highlight. The role of Mildred oozes with so many possibilities that I cannot wait to explore. I thrive on challenges and this is one I look forward to the most, especially after years away from acting.”