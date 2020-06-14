M-Net announces first telenovela 'Legacy' with Kgomotso Christopher

M-Net has announced "Legacy", a dazzling local telenovela with a stellar ensemble cast. Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes, Mary-anne Barlow, Anton David Jeftha and Deon Lotz embody a family at war with itself. With startling storylines set in the fast-lane world of investment billionaires and a sterling, diverse cast, this telenovela is destined to become the talk of the town when it launches in September. “Imagine the Machiavellian mega-rich characters living dysfunctional lives in the award-winning HBO series Succession in a fresh, distinctly South African context," commented Jan du Plessis, Director: M-Net Channels. "Add a daily dose of 'The Bold and The Beautiful', colour the concoction with pure escapism in the topical and aspirational style of the best Brazilian telenovelas, and you have 'Legacy' in a nutshell.” “Moving into this popular genre is an exciting step for the channel,” Du Plessis added. “We managed to sign up the most acclaimed production company currently working in this field as well as a cast that combines top-flight established soap stars and hottest up-and-coming talent. We’re also pulling out all the stops to ensure that 'Legacy' will be remembered for its arresting plots and new ways of filming.” The story is centred on Sebastian Price (played by the seasoned Lotz), who built an upmarket investment empire in his early twenties.

Now he is a silver fox approaching retirement and it is clear that a family member will soon have to take over the reins. But who will it be? And, at what cost?

Sebastian’s bitter ex-wife and ruthless first-born daughter will do whatever it takes to ensure that Sebastian's second wife, Dineo, does not push her playboy son into the position of CEO.

Stepping into the roles of the current Mrs Price, Dineo, and Sebastian’s ex-wife, Angelique, a former lawyer who is now a woman of leisure, are two of South Africa’s most formidable leading ladies, Christopher and Botes, respectively.

In "Legacy", Barlow will be the villain everybody loves to hate – Felicity (Sebastian’s eldest daughter). She proved her mettle in shows like "Egoli", the British drama "Wild At Heart" and 1Magic’s "The River", for which she scooped a Best Supporting Actress award at the Saftas.

Of course, the power struggle turns nasty. A witches’ brew of betrayal, secrets, lies and revenge.

Viewers should keep a lookout for Anton David Jeftha, who is the charming stud. He plays Sebastian's entitled son. If he looks familiar, you would have seen him in "Strike Back", "Homeland" and "Dominion".

The brainchild of Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon from the multiple-award-winning production company,Tshedza Pictures. "Legacy" will be shown on M-Net and DStv Premium viewers can also catch the series on Catch Up, or stream the episodes live via their mobile devices on DStv Now.

The rest of the cast will be announced in due course.

