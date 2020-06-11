EntertainmentTvSoapies
Masasa Mbangeni. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi mourns ‘Thembeka Shezi’ as Masasa Mbangeni exits 'Scandal!'

Six months after her dramatic return to etv’s "Scandal!", award-winning Masasa Mbangeni’s villainous role Thembeka Shezi has died leaving millions of South Africans devastated.

 made her second exit from the popular soapie after her character was shot and killed by her rival Mthunzi Mayisa, played by the award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Mbangeni bid farewell to her fans, jokingly telling viewers that she won’t be coming back to the show, not even as a “ghost”. 

She said: “Friend she’s really gone. Dead dead! Won’t be coming back as a ghost (they didn’t teach me how to act a ghost at Wits) let’s leave her be now.

"Let’s allow me an opportunity to play other amazing wonderful things or be a mom or be something other than her. It’s ok,” Mbangeni added.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions to Thembeka exiting the show again:

Fans also praised Mbangeni for her stunning performance on the show.

This comes just months after Kgomotso Christopher who played the role of Yvonne also left the soapie. 

