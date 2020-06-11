Mzansi mourns ‘Thembeka Shezi’ as Masasa Mbangeni exits 'Scandal!'

Six months after her dramatic return to etv’s "Scandal!", award-winning Masasa Mbangeni’s villainous role Thembeka Shezi has died leaving millions of South Africans devastated. made her second exit from the popular soapie after her character was shot and killed by her rival Mthunzi Mayisa, played by the award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Mbangeni bid farewell to her fans, jokingly telling viewers that she won’t be coming back to the show, not even as a “ghost”. She said: “Friend she’s really gone. Dead dead! Won’t be coming back as a ghost (they didn’t teach me how to act a ghost at Wits) let’s leave her be now. "Let’s allow me an opportunity to play other amazing wonderful things or be a mom or be something other than her. It’s ok,” Mbangeni added.

You guys are making me cry! My heart overflows with gratitude & love . You all gave me a chance to play with this girl! And I thank you for loving her as deeply as I did. I thank you for loving me ! Thank you Zithandwa!!!! #etvScandal #thembeka https://t.co/0giamJmRnE — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) June 10, 2020

Below are some of the Twitter reactions to Thembeka exiting the show again:

#RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI I am very hurt about Tembie's death BUT my sister is DEAD hurt because she was still taking "Pretending and Seducing Lessons" from Thembeka. pic.twitter.com/dVJ8dqE07r — Ngqway'Ngqwayi🕯🕸 (@RealMeliMelz) June 11, 2020

Now it makes sense when she said she only had 6 months to live. This is the six months she was talking about. We didn't take hint. MXXXM @MsMasasa I'm really hurt 💔😭💔😭. Was never ready for #Thembeka 's EXIT #etvScandal but oh well YOU ARE DAMN FINE ACTOR. #RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI — #TakeUpSpace #RainQueen👑🙏👑 (@EvaMoNique5) June 11, 2020

Fans also praised Mbangeni for her stunning performance on the show.

@MsMasasa @etvScandal will never be the same without Thembeka Shezi, was a big fan, still am.

Thank you for all the memories Masasa, see you next time you pop into My workplace at Rosebank. ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/1b0eB2u5uq — Marvin Matseke-Mabula 🇿🇦 (@MarvinMatseke) June 11, 2020

One of the best characters I had always looked forward seeing on my tv #RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI @etvScandal pic.twitter.com/yI4vCGodqj — Anele Booi🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) June 11, 2020

Masasa if i ever get to meet with you please remind me to buy you cold drink 🍸 , you deserve it pic.twitter.com/xZ2Ze8PMRT — Charizma💭 (@courageNyathi2) June 11, 2020

We never shared a scene nor storyline on @etvscandal, a career-defining show for both of us! U & I know the many ways in which our souls & paths have crossed.still continue to🤫. I'll say what you said to me on set on my departure "You've had brilliant innings." Fly on, Sasa💖 https://t.co/33UaMENWQa pic.twitter.com/IMCUAQEGu5 — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) June 10, 2020

This comes just months after Kgomotso Christopher who played the role of Yvonne also left the soapie.