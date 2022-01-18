'Scandal!' fans take a trip down memory lane as show celebrates 4000 episodes

Award-winning daily TV drama “Scandal!” has been a firm fixture in South African homes for close to two decades. Over the years, the daily drama has collected numerous accolades and on Tuesday, January 18, the 4000th episode of “Scandal!” will be flighted on e.tv adding another milestone for eMedia’s local production.

The show premiered on January 10, 2005, and has stood the test of time. Scandal! is one of the most-watched daily dramas in South Africa, averaging five million viewers per night. Reaching 4000 episodes is no small task and certainly not a one man job.

The dedicated writers, producers, directors, cast and crew have all contributed to the success of thought-provoking stories that have made Scandal! a household show. With over 4000 episodes in the bag, the soapie’s strength lies in their consistent ability to challenge conventions, unearth talent and tell compelling stories. “Ochre, the production company, is super proud of the team of brilliant professionals who have sweated blood and tears to bring 4000 top quality episodes to South African audiences, discovering extraordinary new talents along the way,” says Grace Mahlaba – head writer for the production.

Over the years through their stories, “Scandal!” has given viewers top notch episodes that are hard to forget despite being so many. There have been so many more unforgettable highlights. As the daily drama celebrates the proud moment so are the fans as they take trips down memory lane. View this post on Instagram A post shared by #etvScandal (@officialetvscandal) Who can forget those moments when Daniel Nyathi pretended he could not walk and was then “miraculously” cured, when Abigail exploded in her car, when Dintle made love to Mangi in prison.

When Quinton ripped off Thembeka’s gown to reveal her fake pregnancy tummy, when Neo, after Yvonne falsely accused a man, shot him dead right in front of her. Or when Romeo smoked out Mthunzi to reveal he was faking his comatose state, when Boniswa had sex with her blackmailer and then - like a black widow spider - killed him in the act. While there are so many great memories that fans can cherish, the local drama has so much more in store for its viewers.

New talent has been added and the storylines are juicer than ever before. “Families have risen and fallen: the mighty Nyathis, the brilliant Langas, the ruthless Mambas and the beloved Ngemas. “We recently refreshed our set, and introduced the Kubekas to keep the storyline relevant and provide our audiences with intriguing content.