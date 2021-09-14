Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize makes his acting debut on ‘Imbewu’

On Monday night, transgender radio and TV personality Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize made his debut on e.tv’s flagship series, “Imbewu”. Of course, the Ukhozi FM radio DJ and social media influencer is no stranger to the small screen.

After matric, he moved to Johannesburg and joined a casting agency that specialised in Television and Radio skills. And that became his stepping stone to being in front of the camera – albeit as an extra on SABC1’s “Generations”. More recently, he hosted the reunion special of “Umndeni” on Moja Love. The reality show explored issues pertaining to polygamy, homosexuality and traditional practices through its eight cast members.

Mkhize is celebrated for his endearing life-of-the-party personality. He is passionate about his contribution to the entertainment scene and not just as a radio DJ. He has proven his aptitude as a voice-over artist, presenter and host.

Now, he has kind of come full circle with his acting ambitions after being cast as Lulu Mtshali, who was formerly known as Mlungisi, on “Imbewu”, which is in the running for several nominations at the 5th Royalty Soapie Awards this weekend. Lulu is the new receptionist at Shongolo Oil. Her new position is a stepping stone to her saving up enough money to fulfil her lifelong dream of undergoing surgery to complete her transgender transformation.

Mkhize’s character comes across as super confident and flamboyant. However, when one looks a little deeper, she uses these traits to mask her vulnerability. A tougher exterior is now her armour after what she’s experienced in life.