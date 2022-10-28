Shauwn Mkhize to make her ‘Durban Gen’ debut this Friday

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s acting resume is growing as she is set to make an appearance on yet another Mzansi TV production. This Friday, the reality TV star will make her first on-screen appearance on popular medical drama “Durban Gen”.

Mam’Mkhize as she is popularly known, will portray herself in back-to-back episodes, playing the role of a sponsor to an NGO that she finds herself establishing later on in the series. “Durban Gen” is no stranger to welcoming big names to the show, it previously had YouTube and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza guest star. “We’re excited about the prospects of where the story is headed. Expect some interesting conversations to be sparked with the inclusion of MaMkhize,” read a press release issued by e.tv.

Mkhize is said to have wrapped shooting a few months ago, she made her acting debut on SABC 1 soapie “Uzalo”. The popular personality recently scored a nomination for the African Social Star at the E! People’s Choice Awards taking place in December. An extended season of “Durban Gen” debuted this month with the storyline fast forwarding five years into the future.

“Durban Gen” season 2B will run all the way into the first quarter of the new year. E.tv had announced the cancellation of “Durban Gen”, the channel explained to IOL Entertainment that “decision to extend came to allow the production to develop a story that can end the show with a storyline that they saw as befitting our audience”.

