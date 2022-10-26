Siyabonga Thwala joins ‘The River’ as a man after Lindiwe’s heart

There are just some actors who are fortunate when it comes to landing roles on major South African productions. One such actor is Siyabonga Thwala, who has been announced as joining the cast of 1Magic's season six of “The River".

News of Thwala’s casting comes not long after the end of M-Net’s local telenovela “Legacy”, which had a two-season run. Well-known for his roles in “Isibaya”, “The Republic” and “eHostela”, Thwala is no stranger to award-winning productions. Thwala will be playing Bangizwe Zwane, a street smart, hyper-masculine alpha male from Lindiwe Dikana’s past.

“Friends since childhood, he is as ruthless as she is, but far more patient and calculated,” reads the press release. “On set, you must always be prepared. You must always position yourself to do something great. There are no boring or unimportant characters. All characters have a place in the story, even if they are not the leads,” he said in a media statement. Thwala’s character is set to bring some drama into the storyline, especially after the upcoming exit of Zweli Dikana portrayed Hlomla Dandala, Lindiwe’s husband.

“Bangizwe is a man who always gets what he wants and what he’s after is Lindiwe’s heart,” read the presser hinting that Lindiwe’s love life could be getting a shake-up. Things on “The River" will be changing as Dandala is not the only character making an exit. Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo are also departing “for new ventures and some storylines have reached their end”.

