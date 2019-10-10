It's been seven months since popular US soapie "The Bold and The Beautiful" was taken off air by the SABC.
However, the show will return to South Africa.
The show, which is set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion scene and focuses on the wealthy and powerful Forrester family, is now available on Vodacom’s streaming platform, Video Play.
“We are extremely excited to be bringing back one of South Africa’s favourite international soap operas on our video on demand service, Video Play, along with the characters we’ve all grown to love, or love to hate,” said Vodacom Group Digital and Fixed Services Officer, Zunaid Mahomed.
“This move forms part of our ongoing commitment to providing access to the content our customers want, in a format that allows them to watch it whenever they want and wherever they are.”