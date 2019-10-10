'The Bold & The Beautiful' returns to Mzansi









Kathryn Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye. Picture: Instagram It's been seven months since popular US soapie "The Bold and The Beautiful" was taken off air by the SABC. However, the show will return to South Africa. The show, which is set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion scene and focuses on the wealthy and powerful Forrester family, is now available on Vodacom’s streaming platform, Video Play. “We are extremely excited to be bringing back one of South Africa’s favourite international soap operas on our video on demand service, Video Play, along with the characters we’ve all grown to love, or love to hate,” said Vodacom Group Digital and Fixed Services Officer, Zunaid Mahomed. “This move forms part of our ongoing commitment to providing access to the content our customers want, in a format that allows them to watch it whenever they want and wherever they are.”

Video Play subscribers will be able catch up where the soapie left off with brand new never before seen episodes of season 31 as well as binge on 50 catch up episodes.

Emmy-Award winning Executive Producer and Head Writer of the soapie, Bradley Bell said, "Our South African viewers have been asking for 'The Bold & the Beautiful' to come back. Now we’re very happy to announce the good news. Thank you for welcoming us back on to your screens.”

The "Bold & the Beautiful" is the most-watched US produced daytime drama series in the world. It debuted on the CBS Television Network on March 23, 1987 and is currently in its 33rd season.

Video Play can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or accessed via www.videoplay.co.za.