‘The Queen’, ‘Gomora’ and ‘The River’ win big at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2020

Covid-19 has resulted in many prestigious award ceremonies, local and international, going the virtual or pre-recorded route. The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards did the latter, with the recorded screening airing on SABC1 on Saturday, September 26, at 8pm. Despite the absence of the usual star-struck audience, the event, which was filmed in a studio, retained its glitz with Mpho Popps and Lerato Kganyago as the host. Mpho Popps and Lerato Kganyago were entertaining as the host of the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards. Picture: Supplied It kicked off on a satirical note with a water bottle thrown at Popps in a scene reminiscent of Lebogang Khitsane's memorial service, where his sister got on stage an accused his wife of being unfaithful. Aside from three wardrobe changes, Popps and Kganyago engaged with playful banter and a few quips thrown in for good measure.

Woven into the awards line-up were snippets of industry heavyweights commenting on the importance of being recognised.

Simoné Pretorius and David Bloch were the first personalities to kick off the presentations for the technical category.

The other presenting pairs included: Lorraine Moropa and Buhle Samuels, Shannon Esra and Presley Chweneyagae, MaBlerh and Chris Q Radebe, Lootlove and Frans Mohale and Macdonald Ndou and Sihle Ndaba.

“Muvhango” co-stars Maumela Mahuwa and Gabriel Temudzani presented the Outstanding Couple category.

Shekhinah belting out one of her hit songs, What a Love, on stage.

Award-winning artist Shekhinah was the first entertainment act for the night and she belted out one of her hit tracks, “What a Love” while Ami Faku followed a little while later with a mind-blowing performance of “Into Ingawe”.

Ahead of the Recognition and Special Awards category, actresses Siyasanga Papu and Sihle Ndaba delivered a movie rendition of “Pieces”.

No awards ceremony is complete without a tribute to the icons who are no longer with us.

Thabiso Lekuba and Tholakele Nkala performed to a Toya Delazy tune during the “In Memoriam” segment, where Bob Mabena, Candy Moloi, Elize Cawood, Sibusiso Radebe, Jòvan Muthray, Mary Twala and Moonyeenn Lee were among those celebrated.

A chuffed Sicelo Buthelezi delivering his acceptance speech for Outstanding Newcomer. Picture: Supplied

Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy in “Gomora”, was elated to take home the Outstanding Newcomer accolade.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “First of all, I would like to thank the man above, I would like to thank my mum for supporting me. I would like to thank my sister. I would like to thank my little brother. I would like to thank the cast…”

Sannah Mchunu was emotional when she accepted her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Picture: Supplied

While Sthembiso Khoza, who is better known as Shaka Khoza in “The Queen”, was confident and funny in his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor, where he also welcome Buthlelezi to the industry, Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa in Gomora) was most tearful after winning the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

A leading creator, producer and filmmaker in SA, Angus Gibson received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Angus Gibson took home the Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Supplied

He said: “When I received the nomination, I was a little taken aback.

“I thought the Lifetime Achiever award, I thought that was for old people, at the end of their career. I thought that’s why Zola calls me, ‘Madala’.

“I suppose I have to accept that I’m on the old side of things but I’m not accepting that I’m at the end of my career. I think that there’s a whole lot ahead. So thank you so much, everybody, greatly appreciated.”

Founder and CEO of the RSAs, Winnie Ntshaba looked ravishing in a beautiful gown and was joined by Phumzile Zonke to wrap things up as they presented the Outstanding Soapie of the Year award, which went to “Binnelanders”.

FULL LIST OF ROYALTY SOAPIE AWARDS 2020 WINNERS BELOW:

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Outstanding Editing Team: Isibaya

Outstanding Lighting: The Queen

Outstanding Art Direction: Getroud met Rugby

Outstanding Directing Team: Gomora

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Make-Up & Hair: The River

Outstanding Wardrobe: The Queen

Outstanding Writing Team: Skeem Saam

Most Popular Soapie of the Year (Public Vote Category): Gomora

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Supporting Actor: Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen

Outstanding Supporting Actress: Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa in Gomora

Outstanding Newcomer: Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora

Outstanding Couple: Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe & Zweli in The River

LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Lead Actor: Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River

Outstanding Lead Actress: Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo

Outstanding Male Villain: Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan

Outstanding Female Villain: Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River

Outstanding Soapie: Binnelanders

RECOGNITION & SPECIAL AWARDS

Social Cohesion: Getroud met Rugby

Background Actor: Sphiwe Msebe

Lifetime Achievement Award: Angus Gibson