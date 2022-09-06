Themba Ndaba, Tina Jaxa and Pearl Modiadie helm the new drama ‘Redemption’

BET Africa has announced its new daily drama, “Redemption”, which boasts a star-studded cast alongside new emerging talent. The latest original production revolves around the highly respected Zikode family.

Critically-acclaimed actor Themba Ndaba portrays celebrated pastor Simon Zikode, who mysteriously disappears, forcing his daughter Faith, portrayed by Kwanele Mthethwa, who is on the cusp of her international music career, to rush to her family’s rescue. The cast also includes Africa Movie Academy Award winner Tina Jaxa, who plays the pastor’s devout wife, Evelyn Zikode, a classic matriarch who guards her nest like a hawk. Of course, no drama would be complete without the resident bad guys and Mzansi favourite Sthandiwe Kgoroge will be taking up that role.

Critically-acclaimed Safta winner Seputla Sebogodi, Yonda Thomas, Pearl Modiadie and Sparky Xulu will also appear in the daily drama. Nkone Mamejta and Toka Mtabane will be launching their careers on “Redemption” as part of BET Africa’s aspiration to expand the industry and give local creatives a platform to shine. “Redemption” will bring much anticipated drama, it will ignite fervent conversations around daily experiences of ordinary South Africans and shine a light on value systems in African communities.

“I’ll be playing Pastor Simon Zikode, a charismatic and powerful man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. The energy on set is electrifying and we can’t wait to see that translate on screen.” Ndaba said. “Redemption” is a collaborative project between Burnt Onion and Seriti Films, Leanne Kumalo, managing director and executive producer of Seriti Films, said that “the co-production has elevated the project”. “Together the two companies have been able to really add something dynamic to the industry,” Kumalo said.

