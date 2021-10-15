Zola Nombona reflects on her time on 'Generations: The Legacy'

Actress Zola Nombona has done some reflecting on her journey on “Generations: The Legacy” six months after she made her debut. Zola joined one of South Africa’s most popular soapies as Pamela, the estranged wife of Siyanda, who is played by Kay Sibiya.

“’Generations: The Legacy’. What a journey. I’ve been with the ’Generations’ family for more than 6 months now and what a lovely journey it has been. “I’ve had multiple opportunities to join the team but it never happened because I guess the timing wasn’t right,” she wrote. Zola went on to speak on the challenges she experienced when having a lack of “acting stamina” while on her journey.

“I thought I was not a long form actor because I get bored easily but quickly realised that I actually didn’t have the stamina for it (yep acting stamina is a real thing). I normally got the opportunity to test my acting stamina in theatre productions but that hasn’t happened in a while so beku rough.” The actress,who is known for playing characters on “Lockdown” and “eHostela” and who has been vocal about not seizing opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed her gratitude. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I have been granted to be on this show.