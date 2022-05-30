Zulu Boy rubbishes claims he was fired from ‘Durban Gen’

Actor and rapper Mxolisi “Zulu Boy” Majozi has responded to rumours that he was fired from the popular e.tv medical drama series, “Durban Gen”. Speaking to IOL Lifestyle’s sister publication Isolezwe, Zulu Boy, who plays the role of MacGyver on “Durban Gen” denied claims that he was axed due to misconduct.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I filed my notice to resign before time because I had secured a second job. I am working with MaMkhize in Royal AM. I gave them 30 days to write me out of the script for my exit on the story. “It’s not true that I was fired. These are just rumours from people who want to tarnish my reputation,” Zulu Boy explained. When asked about further allegations that he sometimes arrived at work intoxicated, he just shook his head and said that was hogwash.

“I respect work and that is why even when I resign, I make sure that I maintain good relationships with my previous employers. "I respect my job. That is why when I leave a certain workplace I do it properly. I also don’t burn my bridges, as I like to be able to connect and chill with the people I once worked with in future. “A mistake I can admit is that I would sometimes fail to arrive on time because of many reasons that many people struggle with in terms of getting to work on time.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In a lengthy Instagram post, the former “Uzalo” actor confirmed his exit from the show, also insisting that he decided to “leave” due to his other commitments. The star also took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support throughout the year. “I enjoyed my time at @Durban Gen and appreciate all the love the viewers have shown to MacGyver. MacG was a new character for me to expand my experience in acting and I laughed along with you all with his antics,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I made a decision to leave the show to pursue other projects and I respectfully turned in my notice of leaving to the production company in advance to make it an easy transition.” He continued: “There is proof of this, as well as me being scheduled until my last agreed-upon day. I am not perfect, but I will not continue to let false stories circulate that can hurt my reputation and success of other goals I have in this lifetime.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZuluBoy (@iamzuluboy) Besides his new venture with AM Royal, the star is set to release new music with former TKZee member Sbu “AmaLawyer” Ntshangase.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Entertainment reached out to e.tv to confirm Zulu Boy’s exit from the show. The channel had not responded to our emails at the time of publishing. In a recent statement, e.tv announced that “Durban Gen” has been canned. The show will end in January 2023.