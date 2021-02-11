10 reasons why fans are swooning over ‘Lupin’s’ Omar Sy

With hotties constantly popping up in new shows, what are your thoughts on Omar Sy? If you are drawing a blank, he’s the lead in Netflix’s French thriller, “Lupin”, which has been divided into two parts. The next five episodes of the 10-part season debuts later this year. In recent weeks, critics have been singing the praises of the French actor as much as they are the show. Meanwhile, fans can’t seem to fight their attraction for the star. Omar Sy. Picture: Netflix Below are 10 reasons why they are swooning over him:

1. Omar Sy is like the French version of Idris Elba.

Okay, he may not be as chiselled as the British actor but he’s tall. And those broad shoulders can easily sweep you off your feet if you are into that kind of thing.

2. Let’s talk about sex appeal.

To me, it really boils down to the well-worn cliché: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”.

This topic has been the cause of many debates with my girlfriends, especially when discussing our favourite TV show/actor. While I appreciate the dreamy, square-jawed, six-pack eye-candy actors populating the small screen (à la ‎flavour of the moment, Regé-Jean Page from “Bridgerton”; Charles Michael Davis from “NCIS: New Orleans” or Jared Padalecki from “Walker), I must admit there’s something attractive about a confident man.

A man who can walk into the room and own it. And Sy definitely stands out when he isn’t trying to keep a low profile, that is.

Omar Sy in a scene from “Lupin“. Picture: Netflix

3. Success is an appealing factor, too.

In the series, Sy is cast as Assane Diop, a professional thief.

As a young boy, his father introduced him to Maurice Leblanc’s novel, which documented the exploits of master thief Arsène Lupin.

When his father commits suicide after being framed for theft, an orphaned Assane uses the fictional thief’s artfulness as a blueprint for deception as he sets about trying to clear his father’s name.

He is so slick in his execution that he gives off a “bad boy” vibe, which heightens the attraction.

4. Although many Netflix viewers would have watched the series in English, there’s no denying the sexiness of a French accent.

After all, it is the language of love. Enough said!

5. When it comes to his sense of style, Sy is dressed for his heavy-set body type.

And those berets really sell his overall look. It gives him a dapper and sophisticated appearance. Clothes do maketh the man, ladies.

6. He’s a true gentleman.

In the series, viewers fall in love with his relationship with Ludivine Sagnier, who plays his ex- Claire.

He treats the mother of his child with respect.

Although their relationship is over, he still looks at her with such love and awe. Now that is rare and special.

7.He’s a doting and caring father to Raoul (Etan Simon).

Despite the craziness of his dangerous life often spilling over into his personal life, he is fiercely protective of his son in a Liam Neeson-esque way.

Etan Simon as Raoul with Omar Sy. Picture: Netflix

8. Although he is a swindler, he is loyal and honest to those closest to him.

It sounds like an oxymoron but he is a victim of circumstance trying to beat a system that wronged him.

Two wrongs don’t make a right but, in this case, viewers are rooting for him.

9. When it comes to pulling the wool over his eyes of his mark, he does so with panache.

If there is ever another “Oceans” franchise, he would be a perfect addition to the cast.

10. Lastly, he’s funny.

I mean, this guy has law enforcement scratching their heads and chasing their tails. The last time I checked, a sense of humour is a big selling point with the ladies. At this point, do we even care that he’s on the “wrong” side of the law?!

’Lupin’ is streaming on Netflix.