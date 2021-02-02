5 comedy specials that will leave you in stitches

They say laughter is the best medicine, so why not get your dose of jokes from local comedians who love to entertain. Choose from a variety of comedians, including Dillan Oliphant, Jason Goliath and Mashabela Galane, and let the healing begin. All comedian specials can be streamed on Showmax. Dillan Oliphant: In a Lonely Place Eldorado Park’s very own Dillan Oliphant gets viewers giggling while he quietly cuts to the heart of the matter, blindsiding you with some home truths on township life, conflict resolution, looting, funerals, uncles, aunties and loneliness.

Jason Goliath: Manstruation: Surviving a Wife and Live at Parkers

The “Black Tax” star has a go at relationships, making light of both sides in the marital equation, while his live set at Parker’s Comedy Club shows the funny side of being a little on the larger side.

Khanyisa Bunu: Comedy Special

One of the “first ladies” of SA comedy, Eastern Cape-born comedian, actress, columnist and author Khanyisa Bunu tells it like it is with her trademark modesty and good, clean comedy (though she gets a little bit naughty here).

Mashabela Galane: Sex After Marriage 2: It’s a Scene

Mashabele Galane. Picture: Supplied

Renowned comedian Mashabela Galane takes viewers through the ups and downs of marriage. He brings the lighter side to the day-to-day challenges that all couples and singles will identify with.

Marc Lottering: Hashtag Lottering

Marc Lottering. Picture: Supplied

One of South Africa’s most beloved comedians, Marc Lottering, presents a stand-up comedy special covering topics ranging from how to live successfully while in debt, to the dangers of a WhatsApp family group.