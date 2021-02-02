5 dating shows to watch right now

All is fair in love and war, and nothing’s different with reality dating shows. From getting help from your family to find Mr Right to hiring a matchmaker to fix your marriage proposal, watch as these lovestruck hopefuls jump at the opportunity to find their soulmates. Love is Blind - Streaming on Netflix “Love is Blind”. Picture: Netflix In this social experiment, single men and women are looking for love, except they don't actually get to meet in person until they've had a chance to bond from across a literal wall. It's dating without the pressure of having to look presentable.

Date My Family Nigeria - Streaming on Showmax

“Date My Family”. Picture: Showmax

Family knows best, and that’s why this show is popular.

The suitor must first go to dinner with the families of three potential dates and, based on that experience, decide who to go on a couple’s date with.

Hopefuls must make sure their family presents the perfect picture of them should they like the suitor.

Indian Matchmaking - Streaming on Netflix

Vyasar and Rashi Gupta on Indian Matchmaking.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be set up by a professional matchmaker, then look no further than “Indian Matchmaking”.

It takes viewers into the homes and hearts of men and women looking to find a life partner through a matchmaker.

Be prepared for lavish dates, extremely picky singles, and old-fashioned nagging from parents. The show offers plenty of drama and uncomfortable conversations.

One Night With My Ex - Streaming on Showmax

“One Night With My Ex”. Picture: Showmax

Sometimes a breakup is so bad that you don’t ever want to lay eyes on your ex again, but in this show, broken up couples are locked in an apartment together overnight.

They get to talk through why their romance failed, confront the reasons they needed to break up and also profess their reasons for wanting a second chance. This show will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Dating Around - Streaming on Netflix

“Dating Around”. Picture: Netflix

“Dating Around” is a unique show about testing the waters and weighing your options.

In each episode, one singleton goes on five identical first dates — the setting is the same in each, right down to the restaurant and the dater's outfit.

The dates are filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges and moments of true connection.

Inevitably the singleton chooses the one person that stood out from the pack to go on a second date.