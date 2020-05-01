5 international movies to stream on Showmax this weekend

With temperatures set to fall just a little this weekend and snow already hitting Lesotho, now is the perfect time to catch up on some movies you might have missed on the big screen. Bad Education "Bad Education" is based on the real-life scandal that went down at writer Mike Makowsky's high school, where a student journalist uncovered the single largest public school embezzlement scheme in America’s history. The movie follows Frank Tassone (Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Oscar winner Allison Janney), whose reign over a prestigious school district is threatened by the embezzlement scandal, forcing Frank to take drastic steps to maintain order and secrecy. The cast includes MTV Movie + TV Awards nominee Alex Wolff, Kathrine Narducci and Golden Globe nominee Ray Romano.

"Bad Education" has a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus is, “Anchored by an outstanding Hugh Jackman, 'Bad Education' finds absurd laughs - and a worthy message - in the aftermath of a real-life scandal.”

The Hustle

In this gender-flipped remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Teen Choice winner Rebel Wilson are lady con-artists, one high-brow, one low-rent, both masters of the fleece.

Josephine Chesterfield (Hathaway) has used her cunning and class to secure a stunning villa and a safe full of diamonds in the south of France, while Aussie Penny Rust (Wilson) flies by the seat of her pants – and the stacks of cash she liberates from gullible marks.

They have almost nothing in common, but when tech billionaire Thomas Westerburg (Alex Sharp from How to Talk to Girls at Parties) comes onto their radar, the pair team up for the scam of the year.

Crawl

If the storm doesn't get you, the alligators will…

Following a Category 5 hurricane, competitive swimmer Haley and her estranged father, Dave, find themselves trapped in the flooded basement of their run-down house, where every shadow conceals the waiting jaws of a brutal apex predator.

Four-time Teen Choice nominee Kaya Scodelario and Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner Barry Pepper co-star as Haley and Dave.

This excellent schlock creature-feature horror is a 2020 nominee for both Best Horror Film at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and Best Wide Release Film at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. It’s directed by Alexandre Aja and produced by the legendary Sam Raimi.

The Sun Is Also A Star

Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha isn’t in the market for romance. In fact, she doesn’t even believe in love. Also, she’s about to be deported. Then a stranger saves her life on the street and, over coffee, tells her they’re meant for one another. It’s never going to happen, obviously, but Natasha’s willing to give him an hour of her time…

"The Sun Is Also A Star" is a coming-of-age love story based on the best-selling young-adult novel by Nicola Yoon, who also penned "Everything, Everything".

Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton both earned Teen Choice nominations last year for their lead roles. Also look out for Golden Globe nominee John Leguizamo and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls

10-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his strange uncle in a creaky old house whose walls contain a mysterious tick-tocking magic. When Lewis accidentally disturbs the dead, the sleepy town comes alive with dark witchery.

Based on John Bellairs’ children's book, "The House With A Clock In Its Walls" stars Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Golden Globe nominee Jack Black, as well as Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan.

It’s the first younger-audience film from gore maestro Eli Roth, who’s called it a "starter horror movie." Slate calls it “a bullseye… perfectly balanced between funny and scary.”