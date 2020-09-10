5 movies about natural hair that you can watch

Here are 5 movies you can watch regarding natural hair. Nappily Ever After - Netflix Netflix’s original movie “Nappily Ever After” truthfully tells the Black woman’s hair narrative from beginning to end about a woman who measures her beauty from the crown of her head rather than the depth of her heart. Violet (Sanaa Lathan) has always been groomed to believe that straight hair is perfect hair and to have her hair bone straightened, sew-in or silk pressed at all times. One wrong move at the hair salon turns her life upside down, forcing her to adapt with her mishaps by dying her hair blonde.

When the world as she knows it comes crashing down and her relationship with the love of her life comes to an end, Violet in a fit of rage and despair shaves her head completely bald to strip herself of any negative thoughts, feelings or energy she had been experiencing to start anew.Instantly regretting her decision the following morning, we travel with Violet through time as she rediscovers the true essence of self-love and finding love amongst those who deserve to love you for who you are in every sense of the word.

From the boardroom to the bedroom, Violet’s hair journey parallels with her inner beauty journey and learning her worth as a Black woman who shall not be measured by what is – or is not – growing out of her hair.

The Big Chop - Amazon Prime

“The Big Chop” follows 10 year old Kris on her natural hair journey of self love and acceptance. Once a die hard lover of her big afro, negative hints from her mom and teasing on the playground causes Kris to get a perm.

She continues to perm her hair as an adult until one day she has had enough. She stands in the mirror, and does the 'big chop.' What follows after the chop is a pure emotional roller-coaster.

Chris Rock's Good Hair - Amazon Prime

“Daddy, why don’t I have good hair?,” asked a young girl to her father. This comedy documentary started off as a brain child of comedian Chris Rock when prompted by his young daughter about what constitutes ‘good hair’ versus ‘bad hair’ for the modern-day Black woman.

A compilation of interviews with Ice-T and Dr. Maya Angelou to trips to local beauty and braiding salons, Rock takes us on a candid journey through with beauticians, celebrities, and law-abiding citizens to have a conversation about what makes ‘good hair’.

This documentary gets to the nitty-gritty and down and dirty of the history behind the notions of Eurocentric beauty thrusted upon the Black community, the science behind relaxers and even a world tour with a visit to India to learn more about bundles and weaves.

Spike Lee's School Daze - Amazon Prime

Much of School Daze is based on director Spike Lee's experiences while a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Laurence Fishburne plays what amounts to Lee's alter ego: a serious, self-involved student who tilts at such windmills as an insensitive administration and a deeply entrenched, social-climbing fraternity/sorority system.

An inordinate amount of tension exists between the light- and dark-skinned African-American students; the lighter blacks are nicknamed "Wannabes," a reference to their emulation of upper-class white values, while the darker ones are labelled "Jigaboos."

Characteristically, Spike Lee reserves a meaty supporting role for himself. He plays Half-Pint, a mixed-up freshman who willingly endures the basest of humiliations in order to be accepted by the "Wannabe" fraternity.

Hair that moves

What if one thing could transform your entire world? How far would you go to reach your dreams?

A young township girl attending a prestigious English school in the North, gets tired of being late all the time and thus being excluded.

So she sets out to enter a singing competition where she could possibly win a car and solve all her problems. But in order to even have a chance at winning with her favourite Pop-star's song, she needs one key element...hair that moves!