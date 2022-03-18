Abdul Khoza sets things straight about leaving ’The Wife’

Actor Abdul Khoza has viewers of “The Wife” hanging in suspense with the possibility of his departure from the popular telenovela. Following the latest episodes of “The Wife”, speculation has been rife that Khoza, who plays the fan favourite character of Nqobizitha Zulu, is leaving the show.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Nqoba character was shot by one of the Ndlovus, who are the Zulu brothers’ rivals. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Khoza also raised panic among fans by seemingly announcing his departure from the role, with some saying they would give up on the show if he left.

Wait, is Nqoba leaving the show? Hai guys angikho right😭😭😭😭😭#Thewifeonshowmax pic.twitter.com/dPVq1MFVdj — Mballz 💋 (@MballyPally) March 17, 2022 Khoza, however, later set the record straight. On Instagram, Khoza posted a picture of a tweet by ZAlebs saying he had departed from the show, but in the caption he made sure to calm fans’ fears. "AS FOR ME DYING, HEEE HEEE!! UNGAFA, oMajola nezibamu zabo zezinyoni. Basazongithola Kahle mina, nguCHAIRMAN MAYIBAMBELA..oNever Die By Mistake," he wrote.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Khoza (@abdul_khoza) The award-winning actor also thanked his fans for their support during season two, and as for his character dying, that certainly is not the case. IOL Entertainment reached out to Showmax’s publicist about Khoza’s possible departure from “The Wife” and they referred us to his post, which reassures viewers that Nqoba will still be part of the storyline.