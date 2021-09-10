Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix after 'He's All That' success

Addison Rae has signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix following the success of her acting debut in “He's All That”, which premiered on the service last month. The 20-year-old social media star has landed a movie deal with the streaming giant following the success of “He’s All That”, which premiered on Netflix two weeks ago and marked Addison’s acting debut.

The deal will mean Netflix will partner with the TikTok star to develop new films specifically for her to star in, as well as giving her executive producer roles on some projects. In a press release, she said: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.

“I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress." While Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, added: "Addison Rae's charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by ‘He's All That’ and her already passionate fan base. We're thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress." Meanwhile, Addison recently said people don’t take her seriously because of her career beginnings on social media.

She said: “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ “That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. “In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this, this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”