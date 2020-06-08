AKA's 'The Braai Show' gets candid with popular Mzansi artists

AKA is determined to keep the content on his newly released virtual TV channel fresh and creative. He recently let his followers and fans in on a new segment called "The Braai Show" that will feature on the app from Wednesday, June 10. Judging by the teaser video, it's going to be lit. In the minute long video we get to see some of South Africa's popular entertainers including DJ Tira, Moozlie and Sbudaroc chatting to AKA. Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula also features in the show. Gathering from the teaser, AKA is going to have candid conversations with industry giants while preparing food over the braai in the garden or in the kitchen.

And it looks like they aren't going to hold anything back.

In the video he said: "We are going to go behind the scenes and lift the mask on people that you thought you knew, but really really didn't".

Since the launch of the channel, AKA TV has garnered major success and AKA continues to share exclusive content on his life and musical journey.

The app, which houses the channel, launched on Friday, May 8 and is available for download from both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The “Jika” hitmaker took to his Instagram page to share the upcoming show trailer with the caption: "THE BRAAI SHOW ON #AKATV . Are you ready?!?! WORLD PREMIERE THIS WEDNESDAY ON #AKATV."